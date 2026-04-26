EC orders crackdown in Bengal after crude bombs recovered from house of 'TMC worker' ahead of phase-2 polls

The Election Commission of India on Sunday directed West Bengal Police to launch a special drive against those involved in manufacturing crude bombs, following the recovery of around 100 such explosives from a house in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the second phase of assembly polls.

Acting on specific inputs, police seized the crude bombs from the residence of Rafikul Islam, allegedly a TMC worker, in Bhangar.

The EC has asked the state police to undertake a special drive to arrest bomb makers. The drive is being carried out. All cases related to bomb making will be investigated by NIA.

The poll panel also issued a stern warning to senior police officials across the state, stressing accountability for any lapse in maintaining law and order in the run-up to polling.

"A stern message has been issued to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, all DCPs, SPs and officers up to the rank of OC and IC that if any such explosive is found or threatening tactics are used by any person in their jurisdiction, the concerned officer will face action," the official told PTI.

Security measures, including surveillance and area domination, are being intensified in vulnerable areas to ensure voters can cast their ballots without fear.

The first phase of polling was held on April 23, recording a turnout of 93.19 per cent. The second and final phase will take place on April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4. Bhangar is among the constituencies going to polls in this phase.

(With inputs from PTI)