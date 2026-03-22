Bhabanipur battle: Mamata’s fortress faces Adhikari challenge in high-stakes 2026 showdown

KOLKATA: In the constantly shifting landscape of West Bengal politics, few constituencies carry the historical weight and symbolism of Bhabanipur -- a seat whose electoral journey mirrors the state's transformation from Congress dominance to the rise of the TMC.

Today regarded as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's political fortress, Bhabanipur was not always synonymous with the TMC.

For decades after Independence, the seat in south Kolkata was a Congress bastion and the home turf of some of the state's most influential political figures.

Former chief minister Siddhartha Shankar Ray contested and won from the seat both as a Congress candidate and later as an Independent.

Other Congress stalwarts such as Mira Dutta Gupta and Rathin Talukdar also represented the constituency, cementing Bhabanipur's reputation as one of the party's key urban strongholds.

For years, the constituency remained firmly within the Congress orbit, with the Left breaching it only briefly in 1969 when the seat was rechristened as Kalighat constituency.

CPI(M) leader Sadhan Gupta, who became India's first visually impaired parliamentarian in 1953, won the seat during the second United Front government of the Bangla Congress and the CPI(M).

Bhabanipur's political journey took an unusual turn in 1972 when the constituency disappeared from the electoral map following delimitation.

For nearly four decades, the seat existed only in political memory.

When it was revived in the 2011 delimitation exercise, West Bengal politics itself was undergoing a dramatic churn.

That year marked the end of the Left Front's 34-year rule and the beginning of the Mamata Banerjee era.

The newly reconstituted Bhabanipur constituency quickly became intertwined with the rise of the TMC.

In the first election held there in 2011, Banerjee fielded her close aide Subrata Bakshi.

Bakshi won comfortably, securing over 64 per cent of the votes and defeating CPI(M)'s Narayan Jain by nearly 50,000 votes, establishing Bhabanipur as a stronghold of the newly ascendant TMC.

Soon afterwards, Bakshi vacated the seat, allowing Banerjee -- sworn in as chief minister after the TMC's landslide victory -- to enter the assembly through a by-election that effectively became her electoral coronation as an MLA.