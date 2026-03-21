Ticket rebellions, SIR voter churn add volatility to Bengal poll race

From the ruling TMC to the opposition BJP, simmering resentment among disgruntled leaders and grassroots workers has exposed the internal strains that often accompany large-scale electoral reshuffles.

Along with the dissent and organisational friction within parties, the churn in voter rolls could make booth-level mobilisation and campaign cohesion more crucial than in previous elections, the analysts said.

Within the TMC, the scale of candidate reshuffle has been among the most extensive undertaken by the party in recent assembly polls.

The party dropped 74 sitting MLAs, nearly a third of its legislative strength, while announcing candidates for 291 of the 294 seats, signalling a calculated attempt by the TMC leadership to counter anti-incumbency, introduce younger faces and recalibrate local political equations ahead of the high-stakes contest.

In Malda's Harishchandrapur, state minister and three-time MLA Tajmul Hossain accused the party of "betrayal" after he was replaced by Matiur Rahman, who had contested the same seat as a BJP candidate in the 2021 assembly polls.

"I worked for the party for 15 years. Someone suddenly comes and gets the ticket. The party has betrayed me, and it will have to face the consequences," Hossain said. His followers went a step further, alleging that the seat had been "sold for money", a charge the party has not officially responded to.

Further north in Jalpaiguri's Rajganj, MLA Khageswar Roy resigned from his post as district party chairman after the party fielded Asian Games gold medallist Swapna Barman from the constituency.

In North 24 Parganas' Amdanga, protests erupted after three-time MLA Rafiqur Rahaman was denied renomination and replaced by Peerzada Kasem Siddiqui. Supporters blocked roads, burnt tyres and raised slogans demanding that the party reconsider its decision.

"I remain a worker of the party, but I urge the leadership to rethink the decision. I do not know how successful we will be this time," Rahaman said.