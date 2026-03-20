TMC manifesto promises women empowerment, doorstep healthcare, pucca homes

The Trinamool Congress on Friday released its manifesto for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, placing a strong emphasis on welfare politics and aiming to consolidate its formidable women support base through 10 pledges. The manifesto, unveiled by party supremo Mamata Banerjee, includes commitments to expand existing welfare schemes, bolster healthcare outreach, and drive infrastructure development across the state.
At the heart of the manifesto is the expansion of the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, one of the TMC government’s flagship initiatives for women, widely credited with consolidating the party’s support among female voters over the past decade. Under the revised plan, women from the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, while Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes women will receive Rs 1,700 monthly through direct transfers, a hike of Rs 500 from the current benefit.
Addressing the announcement, Banerjee highlighted the centrality of women’s empowerment to her government’s political and social agenda. “I am determined to make the mothers and sisters of Bengal self-reliant,” she said, underscoring that women constitute nearly half of the state’s electorate and have historically been a backbone of the TMC’s electoral success.
The manifesto also promises the launch of doorstep healthcare under the 'Duare Chikitsa' initiative, which will organize health camps in every block and town every year. Banerjee said, “Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep.”
Addressing youth unemployment, the TMC pledged to continue financial assistance for jobless youth under the 'Banglar Yuva-Sathi' scheme, with eligible beneficiaries receiving Rs 1,500 per month. Farmers’ welfare is another major focus, with a proposed Rs 30,000 crore special agriculture budget to strengthen the state’s farming ecosystem and support both farmers and landless cultivators. Calling farmers the “annadata” (food providers) and the pride of Bengal, Banerjee said the initiative would boost rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity.
The manifesto further guarantees that every family will have a pucca house and access to purified drinking water, reinforcing the government’s commitment to housing and basic infrastructure development. In education, the TMC pledged a major infrastructure overhaul of government schools under the 'Banglar Shikshayatana' initiative, aimed at providing better facilities and global-standard education for students.
On the economic front, the party outlined plans to transform West Bengal into the commercial hub of eastern India by developing world-class logistics, ports, and commercial infrastructure. Banerjee also announced intentions to establish a global trade centre in the state to attract investment and strengthen Bengal’s position as a preferred destination for business and industry.
Senior citizens are included in the welfare blueprint, with assurances of uninterrupted old-age pension support for existing beneficiaries and a gradual expansion to include all eligible elderly citizens. For administrative reforms, the manifesto promises the creation of seven new districts and a broader geographical reorganization to increase the number of municipalities across the state.
Banerjee said, “These 10 commitments will be the foundation of good governance for the next five years and will ensure that the momentum of development in Bengal continues.” The manifesto, heavily focused on welfare expansion and social security guarantees, signals the TMC’s strategy of doubling down on its model of social schemes and targeted benefits, particularly among women, as it prepares for what is expected to be an intensely contested 2026 assembly election.
Elections for the 294-member West Bengal assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases, on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes set for May 4.
(With inputs from PTI)