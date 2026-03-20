TMC manifesto promises women empowerment, doorstep healthcare, pucca homes

The manifesto also promises the launch of doorstep healthcare under the 'Duare Chikitsa' initiative, which will organize health camps in every block and town every year. Banerjee said, “Healthcare services will reach the courtyard of every household. Through Duare Chikitsa camps in every block and town, people will have access to quality healthcare at their doorstep.”

Addressing youth unemployment, the TMC pledged to continue financial assistance for jobless youth under the 'Banglar Yuva-Sathi' scheme, with eligible beneficiaries receiving Rs 1,500 per month. Farmers’ welfare is another major focus, with a proposed Rs 30,000 crore special agriculture budget to strengthen the state’s farming ecosystem and support both farmers and landless cultivators. Calling farmers the “annadata” (food providers) and the pride of Bengal, Banerjee said the initiative would boost rural livelihoods and agricultural productivity.

The manifesto further guarantees that every family will have a pucca house and access to purified drinking water, reinforcing the government’s commitment to housing and basic infrastructure development. In education, the TMC pledged a major infrastructure overhaul of government schools under the 'Banglar Shikshayatana' initiative, aimed at providing better facilities and global-standard education for students.

On the economic front, the party outlined plans to transform West Bengal into the commercial hub of eastern India by developing world-class logistics, ports, and commercial infrastructure. Banerjee also announced intentions to establish a global trade centre in the state to attract investment and strengthen Bengal’s position as a preferred destination for business and industry.

Senior citizens are included in the welfare blueprint, with assurances of uninterrupted old-age pension support for existing beneficiaries and a gradual expansion to include all eligible elderly citizens. For administrative reforms, the manifesto promises the creation of seven new districts and a broader geographical reorganization to increase the number of municipalities across the state.