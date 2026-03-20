Trinamool Congress moves Calcutta HC against ECI for transferring several IAS, IPS officers ahead of Assembly polls

KOLKATA: Ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal moved the Calcutta High Court challenging the Election Commission of India (ECI) against transferring several IAS and IPS officers in the State.

The Trinamool Congress MP and senior lawyer Kalyan Banerjee filed a petition in the HC raising questions over the national poll panel’s transfer orders of several bureaucrats, including the State chief secretary, home secretary and other IPS officers like director general of police (DGP) and commissioner of police, Kolkata after the announcement of poll dates in Bengal by the CEC in Delhi on Sunday.

The petitioner named the CEC a party respondent in the matter.

Mentioning the matter before a Division Bench presided by Chief Justice Sujoy Paul, the lawyer prayed for an early hearing of the petition.