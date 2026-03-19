West Bengal CM Mamata slams ECI for overnight transfer of IAS, IPS officers ahead of polls

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday again attacked the Election Commission of India (ECI) for overnight transfers of top bureaucrats and IPS officers of the poll-bound state hours after the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday announced poll dates.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mamata wrote to Kumar, urging the poll body to avoid such steps and describing the move as ‘unilateral’.

Sharpening her attack on the Commission the outgoing CM wrote on X on Thursday, “The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials ... have been summarily and arbitrarily removed.”

She added, “The systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial is a direct assault on the Constitution.”

Mamata noted that the transfers come at a crucial time when the SIR has claimed over 200 lives and the people are still anxious about their inclusion in the supplementary electoral rolls.

The CM alleged that the ECI's conduct "reflects a clear bias" which continues to put the people of Bengal at risk.

“Meanwhile, senior officers from critical agencies like IB, STF and CID are being selectively removed and dispatched out of the state, pointing to a calculated attempt to cripple Bengal’s administrative machinery,” she wrote.