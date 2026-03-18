ECI removes five top cops, 11 DMs in West Bengal ahead of Assembly elections

KOLKATA: The ECI on Wednesday removed five top IPS officers in the rank of deputy inspector generals (DIG) of police and 11 district magistrates (DMs) in West Bengal.

The DMs are also taking up the role of the district electoral officers ahead of the Assembly elections.

The move comes despite the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee writing a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, urging him to refrain from adopting such unilateral measures in the future.

Sujeet Kumar Mishra, ECI secretary, has written to the Bengal Chief Secretary (CS) Dushyant Nariala to post Rathod Amitkumar Bharat, Ajeet Singh Yadav, Srihari Pandey, Kankar Prasad Barui and Anjali Singh in five ranges, Raiganj, Murshidabad, Bardhaman, Presidency and Jalpaiguri, respectively.

The DIGs will be replacing their five counterparts, Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao, Sudhirkumar Nilakantam, Alok Rajoria, Bholanath Pandey and Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay.

They are to be posted in the same ranges with immediate effect by March 19.