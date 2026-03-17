Mamata alleges EC playing 'nice game' for BJP, questions transfer of officers ahead of Eid

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the EC, alleging that senior administrative and police officers were being transferred ahead of the assembly polls at the behest of the BJP.

She warned that the poll body and the saffron party would be responsible if any untoward incident happened in the state.

Addressing reporters while announcing the Trinamool Congress candidate list for the 2026 assembly elections, Banerjee questioned the timing of the changes in key administrative posts, particularly ahead of Eid.

"Why are senior officers being transferred just before Eid? Are there plans to trigger riots before elections?" she said.

The chief minister alleged that the list of officers who were transferred was prepared at the BJP's office, and the decision was merely implemented by the Election Commission.

She further alleged that some officials from outside West Bengal had been brought in to assist the BJP in the electoral process.

"They have brought in some people from outside the state to help the BJP," she said.

Accusing the poll panel of acting under political pressure, the TMC supremo said the EC was "playing a nice game on behalf of the BJP".