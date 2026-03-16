EC orders removal of chief secretary in poll-bound West Bengal

KOLKATA: The Election Commission has ordered the appointment of Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary of West Bengal, which goes to assembly polls in two phases next month.

Till now, Nandini Chakravarty was the state chief secretary. EC said she would be kept out of poll-related assignments.

In a letter to the state government sent on Sunday night, the poll authority has also directed the appointment of Sanghamitra Ghosh as principal secretary, Home and Hill Affairs.

"The officers transferred out shall not be posted in any election-related posts till the completion of elections," the EC underlined.

The Commission said the decision to shunt out the two officers was taken following a review of the poll preparedness of the state.

It said its directions are to be implemented with immediate effect, and a compliance report in respect of the joining of the officers should be sent by 3 pm on Monday.

Assembly polls will be held in the state on April 23 and 29, and votes will be counted on May 4.

The Trinamool Congress government and the Election Commission have been at loggerheads over a variety of issues, including the special intensive revision of the voters' list and remuneration for booth-level officers.