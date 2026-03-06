Mamata stages sit-in protest over mass voter deletions in Bengal, alleges BJP-ECI 'conspiracy'

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday began a sit-in protest against the deletion of around 64 lakh voters from the final list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, ahead of crucial assembly polls scheduled in April.

The election is expected to be one of the toughest contests the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has faced since her party came to power in 2011.

Launching the dharna at Metro Channel in Esplanade, the Banerjee attacked the BJP, accusing it and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of conspiring to “disenfranchise Bengali voters” and vowing to expose them.

Addressing the gathering from the protest stage, Banerjee said, “I will expose the BJP-ECI conspiracy to disenfranchise Bengali voters.”

Banerjee alleged that several voters had been wrongly marked as deceased in the post-SIR final rolls published by the national poll body on February 28. “I will present those voters who have been declared dead by the Election Commission at this protest site.”

Interestingly, the Metro Channel has long been Banerjee’s preferred venue for protests. She held demonstrations there during the Nandigram land acquisition movement against the then CPI(M)-led Left Front government around two decades ago.

In 2019, as chief minister, she staged a sit-in at the same site against CBI raids at the official residence of Rajeev Kumar, then Kolkata police commissioner, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam. The TMC has since nominated Kumar, a retired IPS officer and former acting director general of police (DGP) of the state, for a Rajya Sabha seat from Bengal.