ECI deploys over 25 lakh election officials to conduct polls in four States, Puducherry

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has deployed over 25 lakh election officials to conduct assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, along with by-elections in six States, following the announcement of the poll schedule.

The Commission, for the second consecutive day, has reshuffled senior officers in poll-bound West Bengal. A total of 13 IAS officers were transferred and appointed as DMs-cum-DEOs, and five IPS officers as deputy inspectors general (DIGs).

According to the poll body, the deployment includes nearly 15 lakh polling personnel and about 8.5 lakh security personnel, apart from 40,000 counting staff, 49,000 micro observers, 21,000 sector officers and additional personnel assigned specifically for counting duties.

At the field level, over 2.18 lakh Booth Level Officers have been made accessible to voters through phone and the ‘Book-a-call’ feature on the ECINet app.