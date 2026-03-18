Congress grapples with desertions and disunity ahead of crucial Assembly polls in four States and one UT

NEW DELHI: As the Congress heads into crucial Assembly elections across four States and the union territory of Puducherry, the grand old party faces mounting internal challenges, with desertions and organisational strains weighing heavily on its morale.

A series of high-profile exits, combined with a setback in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, in which 11 of its legislators crossed-voted in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Odisha, Haryana, and Bihar, has further deepened its challenges.

The latest blow to the Congress came on Wednesday with veteran leader and Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending his three-decade-long association with the party just weeks before the State polls.

Bordoloi was reportedly unhappy over the candidate selection in the Laharighat Assembly constituency within his Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, fuelling widespread speculation about his move to the BJP.

The two- time MP’s resignation follows the exit of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who recently joined the BJP.

The back-to-back departures have dealt a blow to the party’s efforts to stage a comeback in the State and to end the BJP’s decade-long rule.

Alliance troubles have also added to Congress’s concerns. Its failure to reach an understanding with regional outfit Raijor Dal is expected to impact its prospects in Assam.

Meanwhile, internal disagreements over ticket distribution persist despite efforts by senior leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who headed the screening committee to select candidates.