Congress grapples with desertions and disunity ahead of crucial Assembly polls in four States and one UT

NEW DELHI: As the Congress heads into crucial Assembly elections across four States and the union territory of Puducherry, the grand old party faces mounting internal challenges, with desertions and organisational strains weighing heavily on its morale.
A series of high-profile exits, combined with a setback in the recent Rajya Sabha polls, in which 11 of its legislators crossed-voted in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Odisha, Haryana, and Bihar, has further deepened its challenges.
The latest blow to the Congress came on Wednesday with veteran leader and Assam MP Pradyut Bordoloi joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ending his three-decade-long association with the party just weeks before the State polls.
Bordoloi was reportedly unhappy over the candidate selection in the Laharighat Assembly constituency within his Nagaon Lok Sabha seat, fuelling widespread speculation about his move to the BJP.
The two- time MP’s resignation follows the exit of former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah, who recently joined the BJP.
The back-to-back departures have dealt a blow to the party’s efforts to stage a comeback in the State and to end the BJP’s decade-long rule.
Alliance troubles have also added to Congress’s concerns. Its failure to reach an understanding with regional outfit Raijor Dal is expected to impact its prospects in Assam.
Meanwhile, internal disagreements over ticket distribution persist despite efforts by senior leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who headed the screening committee to select candidates.
Just before the elections to the Rajya Sabha, three of its MLAs have switched over to the BJP, further denting the party’s already slim chances of securing a seat in the Upper House.
The developments come on the heels of a disappointing performance in the Rajya Sabha elections, where cross-voting and absenteeism by Congress legislators hurt the party in closely contested seats.
In crucial States such as Haryana, Odisha, and Bihar, several MLAs either abstained or voted against the party line, helping candidates backed by the ruling NDA.
The cross-voting took place despite the Congress relocating its MLAs from these states to other locations to keep the flock together and maintain party discipline.
In Haryana, Congress managed to secure a narrow victory margin for the sole candidate even after five of its MLAs cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed independent candidate.
While the party has promised action against the legislators involved, the episode has exposed the precarious internal cohesion and growing discontent within its ranks in the state.
In Bihar, the abstention of Congress MLAs proved costly for the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, as the NDA swept all five seats. While Congress has six MLAs in the 243-member assembly, three of them did not turn up for voting, exposing internal lapses and coordination gaps.
However, the alliance got support from five MLAs of AIMIM and one from BSP, though neither party is aligned with the coalition.
Three Congress MLAs defied the party whip and voted in favour of the NDA, dealing a blow to the independent candidate backed jointly by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress.
Followingly, the party expelled the MLAs.
In Kerala, where the Congress is confident about forming the next government, the ruling CPI (M) has seized on internal conflicts within Congress to intensify its political attack.
The situation is further complicated for Congress with pressure from senior party MPs who want to contest in the assembly elections.
The party has announced its first list of 55 candidates for the State, with a second list expected soon. The State will go to elections on April 9.