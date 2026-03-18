Assam Congress suffers fresh setback as sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP ahead of polls

In a major setback for the Congress in Assam, sitting MP Pradyut Bordoloi, who resigned from the party on Tuesday, barely 20 days before the state Assembly elections, and formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the following day in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state BJP president Dilip Saikia.

Bordoloi, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Nagaon and a former state cabinet minister, cited internal sidelining and repeated disrespect from party leaders as reasons for ending his decades-long association with the Congress. “Today, I have abandoned one of the most important principles of my life, and I am not happy with it… However, I made this decision because I was being insulted on many issues by anyone who approached me from within the Congress Party, especially in the Assam Congress,” he told reporters.

Bordoloi’s exit follows that of former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who joined the BJP in February after serving the party for three decades. With Bordoloi’s resignation, Congress has lost one of its three Lok Sabha MPs from the state, intensifying concerns for the party as polls draw near.