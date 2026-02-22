Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah joins BJP

Former Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Sunday formally joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant political shift ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Borah was inducted into the party in the presence of Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia during a function held at the party’s state headquarters, Vajpayee Bhawan, in Guwahati. Former Congress worker Sanju Bora also joined the BJP at the same event.

The development comes days after Borah resigned from the Indian National Congress on February 16, triggering intense efforts by senior party leaders to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

According to party sources, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi personally spoke with Borah following his resignation, while several state leaders visited his residence in an attempt to retain him.

Although Borah initially sought time to rethink his move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his residence the following day and publicly announced that the former Congress leader would join the BJP on February 22, effectively confirming speculation about his political switch.