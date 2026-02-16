Hours after resigning from Congress, Bhupen Borah says 'reconsidering decision'

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Monday said he is reconsidering his resignation following intervention by the party’s central leadership, with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh confirming that the resignation has not been accepted by the party high command.

Speaking to reporters outside Borah’s residence, Singh said the Congress leadership had held detailed discussions with him to address concerns that led to the resignation.

''The party leadership has discussed the matter with Borah. Rahul Gandhi has also spoken to him for 15 minutes,'' Singh told reporters here outside Borah's house. He emphasised that the issue was an internal party matter and appreciated Borah’s willingness to reconsider his decision.

''This is our internal matter; we discussed in detail about the issues bothering him and I thank him for agreeing to withdraw his resignation,'' he said.

However, Borah indicated that he has not yet taken a final decision and has requested additional time from the party leadership.

Speaking after the meeting at his residence, Borah said, ''My old colleagues and the party's central leadership came to my house, and I respect them. I have sought time till tomorrow morning so that I can talk to my family and take a decision in this regard.''

He added that the matter involves personal considerations affecting his family’s business interests.

''The decision now is not only mine; I have to discuss it with my family, particularly with my brothers, whose business interests have been affected due to me being in the Congress,'' Borah said.

He further stated, "I, along with my brothers, will meet Singh and let him know about my decision (by tomorrow morning)."