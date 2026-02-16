Hours after resigning from Congress, Bhupen Borah says 'reconsidering decision'

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah on Monday said he is reconsidering his resignation following intervention by the party’s central leadership, with AICC state in-charge Jitendra Singh confirming that the resignation has not been accepted by the party high command.
Speaking to reporters outside Borah’s residence, Singh said the Congress leadership had held detailed discussions with him to address concerns that led to the resignation.
''The party leadership has discussed the matter with Borah. Rahul Gandhi has also spoken to him for 15 minutes,'' Singh told reporters here outside Borah's house. He emphasised that the issue was an internal party matter and appreciated Borah’s willingness to reconsider his decision.
''This is our internal matter; we discussed in detail about the issues bothering him and I thank him for agreeing to withdraw his resignation,'' he said.
However, Borah indicated that he has not yet taken a final decision and has requested additional time from the party leadership.
Speaking after the meeting at his residence, Borah said, ''My old colleagues and the party's central leadership came to my house, and I respect them. I have sought time till tomorrow morning so that I can talk to my family and take a decision in this regard.''
He added that the matter involves personal considerations affecting his family’s business interests.
''The decision now is not only mine; I have to discuss it with my family, particularly with my brothers, whose business interests have been affected due to me being in the Congress,'' Borah said.
He further stated, "I, along with my brothers, will meet Singh and let him know about my decision (by tomorrow morning)."
Earlier in the day, Borah had submitted a resignation letter to the Congress high command, prompting senior party leaders to visit his residence for discussions. Among those who met him were AICC in-charge Jitendra Singh and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Gaurav Gogoi.
Gogoi acknowledged internal issues within the party and expressed regret if Borah had felt dissatisfied.
Describing Borah as a key figure in the party, Gogoi said he remained an important voice against forces working against the state’s interests.
''He has struggled and faced many challenges while raising his voice against those who indulge in activities detrimental to the interest of the nation,'' Gogoi said. He further praised Borah’s commitment to the party’s ideology and Assamese values.
Borah is a ''true Congressman, a courageous leader with Assamese culture, civilisation and the party ideology of taking everyone together to move ahead deeply embedded in his DNA", he said.
Gogoi also offered a personal apology, saying, ''I apologise to him as a younger brother if he felt hurt due to certain issues in the party,'' he said.
Calling the situation complex, Gogoi added that the party hopes Borah will continue guiding both Congress and opposition forces in the future.
"This is a complex matter for us. We are also learning one step at a time, and hope that in future he will guide us so that not only the Congress, but the opposition parties, too, are strengthened'', the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha said. He also noted that leaders from across opposition parties had urged Borah to reconsider his resignation.
''We have appealed to him from our heart to withdraw his resignation, and he has asked for time,'' Gogoi said.
''The opposition parties are also worried about his resignation, and many leaders called upon him to withdraw it in the interest of the state,'' Gogoi added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Borah was the last Hindu leader in Assam Congress without a family background – whose father or mother did not occupy the post of MLA or minister.
“His resignation carries a symbolic message that no one from an ordinary family can prosper in the Congress,” Sarma told media persons.
“I welcome the resignation. However, he has not contacted us for any joining programme. I will visit his house tomorrow as courtesy. We are ready to welcome him and give him a safe seat from the BJP’s perspective,” he added.
