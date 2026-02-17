Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Kumar Borah will join BJP on Feb 22, says CM Himanta

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that former state Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah, who recently resigned from the party, will join the ruling BJP on February 22.

The CM made the announcement while speaking to reporters after a meeting with Borah at his residence in Guwahati, ending days of speculations regarding whether the former Congress leader would withdraw his resignation.

Himanta also claimed that many other Congress leaders would joing BJP on the same day.

Flanked by Borah, Himanta told reporters, "I am happy to inform you that Bhupen Borah will formally join the BJP on February 22. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and Lakhimpur."

Calling Borah the "last recognised Hindu leader in the Congress," Himanta said he would be given all sorts of respect and dignity in the saffron party. He added that joining the BJP would feel like "homecoming" for Borah, as he will get to work with several of his former colleagues.