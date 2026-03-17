Assam citizens’ collective urges Congress, Raijor Dal to unite against BJP

GUWAHATI: A group of 171 prominent citizens of Assam on Tuesday appealed to the Congress and the regional Raijor Dal to iron out their differences and join hands to defeat the BJP in the April 9 elections.

Notably, the two parties could not come together after failing to stitch a seat-sharing deal. The Congress heads a five-party Opposition front which also has Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI(ML) and All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference.

These smaller parties hold sway in pockets. In a joint statement, the citizens’ group, comprising academicians, intellectuals, social activists, and professionals, said that as Assam stands on the cusp of a critical Assembly election, the political trajectory of the past decade had reached a decisive juncture.

“For those of us who believe in a democratic and secular future for our state, the necessity of resisting the incumbent BJP administration is no longer a matter of choice, but an imperative,” said the citizens group, led by scholars Hiren Gohain, Nagen Saikia, retired Director General of Police Harekrishna Deka, former Archbishop of Guwahati Thomas Menamparampil, and Rajya Sabha member Ajit Kumar Bhuyan.

The group said those in Assam, seeking an alternative to the BJP-led regime, were looking toward a unified Opposition with immense hope.