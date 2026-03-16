BJP-UPPL ties strain ahead of Assembly polls in Assam

GUWAHATI: In election-bound Assam, the alliance between the BJP and the regional United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) seemed to have strained.

The first indication arose when the BJP finalised its alliance for all 15 seats in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). It appeared that the BJP had sidelined the UPPL while stitching a seat-sharing deal with the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), the UPPL’s biggest rival.

On March 9, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had told the media that the BPF would contest 11 seats and the BJP would contest the remaining four seats. He stated that the BPF was given 11 seats as it is the largest political party in the BTR.

“If the UPPL decides to ally, it has to be with the BPF on the 11 seats and not with us (BJP). As we are contesting from only four seats, there is no scope for a seat-sharing understanding with the UPPL,” Sarma had stated.