Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah resigns from party ahead of assembly polls

Former Assam Congress state president Bhupen Kumar Borah resigned from the Indian National Congress on Monday, triggering fresh political churn in the state ahead of the Assembly elections. Borah, who had led the party’s state unit during a challenging phase, cited differences over the party’s direction and functioning as reasons for his decision, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The resignation comes at a politically sensitive moment, with parties stepping up preparations for the upcoming polls in Assam. Borah’s exit is being seen as a setback for the Congress, which has been trying to regroup and present a united front against the ruling dispensation. His move has also fuelled speculation about possible realignments in the state’s political landscape.

Reacting to the development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Borah was welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, underscoring the BJP’s confidence as election season approaches.

