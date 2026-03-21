West Bengal elections: Left Front focuses on job creation, door-to-door campaign to woo youth

KOLKATA: The CPI(M)-led Left Front is making job creation its main plank in the upcoming West Bengal assembly election to attract young voters back to its fold.

CPI(M) central committee member Samik Lahiri said the party is banking on a large number of young candidates fielded by it this elections as well as young volunteers to gain the support of the younger generation, a crucial factor for the Left as it suffered a huge dent in support from these sections in the last few elections in the state.

"The main plank of our campaign is job creation," he said.

"There is no job in the state; nearly 1.25 crore people, from unskilled to super-skilled, have left the state owing to lack of employment," the CPI(M) leader told PTI.

He said that the Left Front has developed an alternative job creation policy for the state, which it will unveil in its manifesto for the assembly elections.

The Left Front's poll manifesto is in its final stages and will be released very soon, Lahiri said.

"We are placing maximum emphasis on job creation in the manifesto," he said.

Prolonged agitations by the then opposition Trinamool Congress had led to the fall of the seven-term Left Front government in 2011.

The Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee government had faced tumultuous protests by the Trinamool Congress from 2007 to 2008 over demands for return of fertile land to the farmers, leading to the Tata Motors leaving Singur for Gujarat's Sanand for setting up its Nano small car plant as also the abandoning of a proposed chemical hub in Nandigram.

Lahiri said that the Left Front candidates, whose names have been announced, have already started campaign in full throttle, visiting residences of voters in their locality.

The Left Front has so far announced candidates to 224 constituencies in the 294-seat West Bengal assembly.