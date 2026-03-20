West Bengal polls: BJP workers hold protest over choice of candidates in several seats

KOLKATA: A section of BJP workers staged a sit-in demonstration at Salt Lake on Friday protesting against the party leadership’s choice of candidates from constituencies like Beliaghata, Entally and Shyampukur in Kolkata, Kulpi in East Bardhaman, Joynagar and Mandirbazar in South 24 Parganas district.

BJP workers in North Dinajpur, Malda and Hooghly districts also protested against the party leadership for not giving tickets to candidates of their choice.

The party leadership has announced the candidates for 255 of the 294 assembly constituencies for the upcoming elections scheduled in two phases on April 23 and 29 in the state.

BJP workers from Belighata held a protest in front of Samik Bhattacharya, Bengal BJP president, and other leaders like Locket Chatterjee at the Salt Lake office this afternoon after the party fielded Partha Chowdhury from Beliaghata.

“There are so many eligible candidates of the BJP for the Beliaghata seat, we don’t want Partha Chowdhury,” said one of the agitating BJP activists.