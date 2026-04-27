BJP to face tough fight against TMC in Ballygunge, Rashbehari; Left seeks comeback in Kolkata seats

The BJP faces an uphill battle against TMC in south Kolkata’s Ballygunge and Rashbehari seats, long considered strongholds of the Mamata Banerjee-led party since the Left Front era in West Bengal.

While the BJP and Left parties are banking on anti-incumbency to make inroads in the constituencies, the TMC remains confident of retaining its dominance in the region.

Both Ballygunge and Rashbehari are politically significant constituencies with a diverse voter base comprising affluent, middle-class and economically weaker sections. Ballygunge, in particular, has a sizeable Muslim population, accounting for nearly 50 per cent of its electorate.

"This time, it will be an evenly-poised fight between the TMC and BJP in Rashbehari, but it is tough to predict the Ballygunge constituency, with the contest there likely to be a three-cornered as the CPI(M) is a force to reckon with," said Santanu Ghosh, a teacher and political watcher told PTI.

The CPI(M) came second in the 2022 Ballygunge by-election. The party has this time fielded greenhorn Afreen Begum against TMC's heavyweight candidate, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, a veteran leader and minister in the Mamata Banerjee government and BJP's Shatorupa.

"Afreen will prove to be a dark horse in Ballygunge... She is a fresh candidate and is pursuing a PhD degree from Jadavpur University," CPI(M) leader Ajoy Dasgupta said.

"We believe she is ahead of other candidates," Dasgupta told PTI, stating that Afreen, whose family has resided in Beckbagan within Ballugunge area for over 100 years, has visited every house in the constituency.

Chattopadhyay had vacated the Bhabanipur seat after winning it in 2021 to facilitate a by-election that Banerjee won after she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram in the assembly polls. He was thereafter elected from Khardah in North 24 Parganas district in a bypoll.