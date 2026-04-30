'Will fight all my life': Mamata Banerjee exits Bhabanipur strongroom after three hours

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday visited the strongroom at Sakhawat Memorial School in south Kolkata’s Bhabanipur constituency, where electronic voting machines (EVMs) are stored, and remained there for over three hours amid allegations of procedural irregularities.

Addressing reporters after exiting the strongroom, Banerjee, said she decided to inspect the facility after reports surfaced in the media. “There is a strongroom here for EVMs. When I saw it on television, I felt I should come,” she said.

She alleged that central security personnel initially denied her entry but relented after she asserted her rights as a candidate. “As per election rules, candidates are permitted up to the outer perimeter of the sealed room. I was then allowed,” she said.