Don’t trust exit polls, LDF set to win: Keralam FM

K N Balagopal, CPI (M) leader and the Finance Minister of Keralam, on Friday said recent exit polls for the April 9 Assembly elections suggest a close contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), but expressed confidence that the Left will retain power.

Most exit polls have projected a victory for the Congress-led UDF, placing the CPI(M)-led LDF in second position. Dismissing these forecasts, Balagopal said exit polls have often proved inaccurate in the past.

He asserted that the May 4 results would favour the LDF, citing feedback gathered through the party’s outreach among voters. “So, the figures given in the exit polls cannot be believed. People want the Left front to continue so that welfare measures are sustained and law and order is maintained in the state,” he said.

Balagopal also ruled out the possibility of a hung Assembly or the BJP winning any seats. “In any case, there is no need for speculation. We just have to wait till May 4, and everything will become clear,” he added.