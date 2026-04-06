Rahul Gandhi alleges Puducherry being 'run for Adani', renews statehood promise

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Puducherry is “not run by the people of the Union Territory” and alleged that it is a government “imposed from Delhi”, claiming that the BJP is running the administration through “remote control”.
Addressing a public rally in Lawspet ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Puducherry, Gandhi said the BJP had failed to fulfil its promise of granting full statehood to the Union Territory.
He added that the Congress remained committed to granting full statehood to Puducherry and also promised to hold civic polls within six months of coming to power.
“We are committed to statehood, will hold civic polls within six months of coming to power,” Gandhi said, urging voters to support Congress and its alliance candidates. “Let’s have a government that truly represents voice of local people,” he said.
Referring to public sentiment during his visits, Gandhi said, “You show me tremendous affection whenever I come, wherever I go,” and added that he was committed to ensuring the “voice of people of Puducherry runs this beautiful state.”
Alleging economic decline, Gandhi said Puducherry’s industrial and textile sector was in “terminal decline” and claimed hundreds of factories had shut down. He also alleged corruption in governance, saying, “Everybody knows that there is 30% commission taken on all contracts. The govt here has become a collection agent.”
Targeting the BJP, he alleged that the Union Territory was being controlled for corporate interests. “The BJP wants Puducherry to belong to Mr Adani. The strategic Karaikal Port has already been sold to him,” he said.
He further alleged irregularities in the pharmaceutical sector, claiming that Puducherry had emerged as a hub of fake medicines and that large-scale counterfeit drug manufacturing was taking place in the Union Territory without any action from the authorities.
“Today Puducherry is leading in fake medicines; massive fake drug manufacturing takes place here and no action is taken by the UT government,” he said.
Further intensifying his attack, he said the issue went beyond corruption. “The fake drugs manufacturing was not just about corruption, but it was ‘murder’ as spurious drugs were spread across the country,” Gandhi said.
Outlining the Congress alliance’s poll promises, Gandhi said the proposed government would provide Rs 2,000 monthly support to unemployed youth, create 30,000 jobs in public and private sectors, offer free bus travel for women, and relax the upper age limit for government jobs to 40 years. He also promised Rs 20 lakh health insurance coverage for every family.
Puducherry will go to polls on April 9. Out of the 30 Assembly constituencies, the ruling AINRC is contesting 16 seats, its ally BJP 10, and AIADMK and LJK two each. On the Opposition side, Congress is contesting 16 seats, DMK 13, and VCK one. Additionally, six unofficial Congress candidates (allotted the hand symbol) are also in the fray in Mangalam, Thirubuvanai (Reserved), Kalapet, Raj Bhavan, Karaikkal-South and Uzhavarkarai.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)