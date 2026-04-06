Rahul Gandhi alleges Puducherry being 'run for Adani', renews statehood promise

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said Puducherry is “not run by the people of the Union Territory” and alleged that it is a government “imposed from Delhi”, claiming that the BJP is running the administration through “remote control”.

Addressing a public rally in Lawspet ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections in Puducherry, Gandhi said the BJP had failed to fulfil its promise of granting full statehood to the Union Territory.

He added that the Congress remained committed to granting full statehood to Puducherry and also promised to hold civic polls within six months of coming to power.

“We are committed to statehood, will hold civic polls within six months of coming to power,” Gandhi said, urging voters to support Congress and its alliance candidates. “Let’s have a government that truly represents voice of local people,” he said.

Referring to public sentiment during his visits, Gandhi said, “You show me tremendous affection whenever I come, wherever I go,” and added that he was committed to ensuring the “voice of people of Puducherry runs this beautiful state.”