VCK to go solo in Puducherry, extend support to secular alliance elsewhere

CHENNAI: Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Tuesday announced that it has decided to contest alone in three constituencies in Puducherry and support the Secular Progressive Alliance comprising Congress and DMK in the remaining constituencies there.

In a statement on Tuesday, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said that the Congress party has filed nominations in all the constituencies where VCK and CPI have submitted their nomination papers. “With VCK still unaware of which constituency will ultimately be allotted, our party functionaries have been subjected to unnecessary mental distress,” Thirumavalavan said in a statement.

VCK has decided to contest independently in three constituencies namely Oosudu, Nettapakkam, Uzhavarkarai, where the party candidates have already filed the nominations. “Support will be extended to the secular progressive alliance candidates in the other constituencies where we are not contesting,” Thirumavalavan said in a statement.

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi has been a part of the secular progressive alliance in Puducherry State for many years, contesting in the Legislative Assembly elections. In 2001, VCK contested in two constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance. In the 2021 elections, the Congress allotted only the Uzhavarkarai general constituency.