Congress to contest 16 seats, DMK 14 in Pondy elections

PUDUCHERRY: After prolonged negotiations, the Congress-DMK combine has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Assembly elections in the Union Territory, with the Congress set to contest 16 seats and the DMK allotted 14.

The DMK would share a portion of its 14 seats with its alliance partners, including the VCK and the Left parties which are part of the INDIA bloc in Puducherry.

The announcement was made by DMK MP and party in-charge for Puducherry, S Jagathrakshakan, who addressed reporters alongside Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee president and MP V Vaithilingam at a hotel in Pondy on Monday evening.

Despite finalising the Congress-DMK seat split, the alliance is yet to announce the distribution of constituencies among the allies even after the last date for filing of nominations ended on Monday.

There is also no clarity on the alliance leadership structure, including the chief ministerial face or who will formally lead the bloc in the elections.

In several cases, candidates from alliance parties have filed nominations in the same constituencies due to the lack of a formal agreement. Jagathrakshakan indicated that these overlaps would be resolved soon. “We will discuss and finalise. Thereafter, the others will withdraw the nominations,” he said.