Puducherry will not give Congress-DMK a chance to come to power: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people of Puducherry will not allow the Congress and the DMK to come to power as the two parties stand for "family first", rather than public interest.

Addressing BJP booth-level workers in the Union Territory virtually, he said saffron party-led NDA represents "Puducherry first, India first," and urged party workers to take this message to every youth.

He complimented the BJP workers for "effectively highlighting" the public's resentment towards the "misdeeds" of both the Congress and the DMK.

"Despite their (Congress-DMK) ongoing conflicts, their behaviour remains unchanged.

They are well aware that the people of Puducherry will not give them another opportunity," he said during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative by the BJP that is aimed at connecting directly with party activists in poll-bound states.

Modi said the Congress and the DMK continue to fight among themselves, hoping that, should a chance arise, they can secure a larger share of the spoils.

"I want to give one task to all party members today.

Go door-to-door, meet every single citizen, and clearly tell them that the Congress-DMK means family first.

The BJP-NDA means Puducherry first, India first.

This should be told to every single youth," he said.