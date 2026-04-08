CM Stalin slams ECI for shifting TN CS, says move shows saffronisation of poll body

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning the ECI's order to transfer Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, on Wednesday, described the Commission's move as an "one-sided and arbitrary political action."

The DMK president also said the selective transfer of Chief Secretaries and DGPs only in opposition-ruled states, including Tamil Nadu, exposed the partisan influence of the BJP-led Union government and reflects saffronisation of the Commission.

Charging that this transfer has taken place at the BJP's behest, the CM asserted that despite the transfer of many officials, the National Democratic Alliance will face a decisive defeat in Tamil Nadu.

In a statement here, the CM said: "Shame on the ECI, which is duty-bound to conduct free and fair elections, chose to implement the directives of the BJP."

Stalin said the constitutional safeguards granted to the ECI are not meant for carrying out electoral work on behalf of the BJP. By functioning with a dominant and partisan mindset under a regime that seeks to push the country towards authoritarianism, the Commission has brought its own dignity into disrepute.