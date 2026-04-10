TN CM Stalin says DMK will ensure incentives to paddy farmers despite Union Govt advisory

THANJAVUR: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said that despite the BJP-led Union Government's advisory against incentives to paddy farmers, the DMK Government will ensure a fair price.

Campaigning for eight candidates of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Thanjavur, Stalin said that the Union Finance Ministry, headed by Nirmala Sitharaman, had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu government stating that incentives provided for paddy cultivation were leading to increased production. He added that the letter claimed this rise in production was causing issues and suggested that the state government should stop providing incentives to paddy farmers.

"This is a treacherous act against farmers. Will the opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami condemn his master BJP, at least for this action?", Stalin asked. DMK will scuttle any attempts by BJP and AIADMK to discontinue the incentive for paddy cultivation and will continue to ensure a fair price for the farmers, he added.

Stalin further said, "During the four years of Edappadi Palaniswami's rule, the incentive for paddy was not increased even by a rupee." However, during the DMK government, the incentive for the fine variety of paddy was increased from Rs 70 to Rs 156 per quintal, and for the common variety from Rs 50 to Rs 131 per quintal, he added.

"During the last five years, a total of Rs 2,500 crores was given as incentive, and 30 lakh farmers were benefited", Stalin said.