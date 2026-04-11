Ticket row deepens in TN Congress as Hazeena Syed accuses party of neglecting women

CHENNAI: A fresh controversy has erupted within the Tamil Nadu Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, with ex-Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress president Hazeena Syed openly criticising state unit chief K Selvaperunthagai over alleged neglect of women leaders and ticket distribution.

In a statement to ANI, Syed accused the state leadership of sidelining women despite the party’s commitment to 33 per cent reservation. She linked the issue to what she described as “mismanagement and greed” within the state unit, claiming that women leaders in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have been overlooked during the selection process.

Syed alleged that her candidature from the Krishnagiri constituency, which had reportedly been cleared by the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC), was withdrawn due to “biased interests.” She questioned why the party could not allocate nine seats — roughly a third of the 28 constituencies — to women, pointing out that the Bharatiya Janata Party had fielded five women candidates in comparison.

The dispute appears to have involved senior leaders at multiple levels. Syed claimed that Mallikarjun Kharge had initially opposed giving the Krishnagiri seat to A Chellakumar over alleged misconduct, but the situation evolved following intervention from Rahul Gandhi. According to her, a compromise was suggested in which Chellakumar would apologise, potentially retaining the seat while she could be accommodated elsewhere.

She also expressed appreciation for Karti P Chidambaram, stating that he had advocated for greater representation of women within the party, even raising the issue with Priyanka Gandhi. However, she alleged that these efforts ultimately did not influence the final decision, claiming that ticket allocation was heavily centralised.