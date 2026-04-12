AIADMK, BJP have betrayed TN: Stalin

PUDUKKOTTAI/SIVAGANGA: Continuing his tirade against the AIADMK-BJP combine, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday accused the Dravidian major of aligning with the saffron party and betraying Tamil Nadu’s interests. The CM was campaigning for DMK and alliance candidates in Pudukkottai.

“The AIADMK, along with the BJP, has betrayed Tamil Nadu,” Stalin said, alleging that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has failed to raise key issues concerning the state. Stalin claimed that the BJP-led union government leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have consistently pushed the three-language policy in Tamil Nadu, but Palaniswami has never questioned it.

The DMK president asserted that the state would not accept the imposition of Hindi even if ₹10,000 crore were offered. Criticising union ministers such as Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan, the CM alleged that attempts are being made to “saffronise” education. The union government has also failed to release ₹2,000 crore in dues to Tamil Nadu, he added. Stalin also questioned why Palaniswami has not raised concerns over higher budget allocations for Sanskrit compared to Tamil.

Accusing EPS of supporting legislation such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the Waqf Board amendment, Stalin said it amounted to betrayal of minorities.

On NEET, he said the DMK and the INDIA bloc, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, have assured its abolition if voted to power and questioned whether EPS has ever urged the union government to scrap the exam. Pointing to the rising prices of LPG and its demand, the CM said, “People are asking Modi ji – where is LPG? Many small businesses are shut, and people are struggling and running out of gas.”