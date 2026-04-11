INTERVIEW | DMK bloc will win over 200 seats; BJP functions as AIADMK HQ: Stalin

CHENNAI: The DMK-led alliance will win more than 200 seats in the April 23 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin has asserted, and accused the AIADMK of "dancing to the tunes of Delhi", saying it lacks ideology or principle, and that the "Delhi BJP functions as its headquarters."

In an interview to PTI, Stalin said that during the five-year Dravidian model rule, his government has implemented countless welfare schemes, including the Kalaignar Women's Entitlement Scheme of Rs 1000 per month, free bus travel for women, Breakfast Scheme for school children, and free electricity connections for two lakh farmers.

"People have placed immense love and trust in my party, and that with their support, the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) will win more than 200 seats and form the Dravidian Model 2.0 government," he said.

Elections to 234 Assembly seats will be held on April 23.

Stalin also attacked the AIADMK leadership, saying it lacks ideology or principle and that the Delhi BJP functions as its headquarters.

Defending his usage of the strong term "slave" against AIADMK leaders, he said, "how to describe those who mortgaged all the rights of Tamil Nadu? How else to describe those who dance to the tunes of Delhi."

In a wide-ranging interaction, the 73-year-old leader also touched on seat-sharing talks with the Congress, charges against his family and law and order situation in the state, among other issues.