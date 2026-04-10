‘Tamil Nadu won’t bow down’: CM Stalin

In a chat with TNIE, CM M K Stalin said DMK’s welfare schemes, strong coalition and ideology will secure a mandate for Dravidian Model 2.0.
Excerpts
You were touring many districts even before elections were announced. Now, as part of the election campaign, you have already covered many. How is the public mood?
“The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be formed” — this is the overwhelming sentiment of the people across Tamil Nadu. There is a firm belief among them that only the Dravidian model, which has implemented countless welfare schemes and elevated Tamil Nadu as a ‘Super Star’ state, can continue to steer the state on the path of progress.
As Perarignar Anna (DMK founder and late CM C N Annadurai) said, we are always with the people, toiling for them. That is why the people have immense trust and affection for us. This trust only grows with each passing day, it has not diminished. What I find truly remarkable is that the crowd begins to respond by listing the schemes of the Dravidian model even before I have the chance to name them. This is a clear indication of a pro-incumbency wave in favour of the DMK government.
Among all the welfare measures your government introduced, is there a favourite in terms of the number of people benefitted or the qualitative difference it has brought in?
While Vidiyal Payanam, Pudumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, and Anbukarangal are all schemes I am fond of, there are two schemes that are closest to my heart.
The first is the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. We introduced the scheme to recognise the women, who toil endlessly for their families and for the progress of Tamil Nadu, without any expectations and without any recognition for their labour. It has enabled the next phase of women’s empowerment.
You are framing this election as one between Tamil Nadu and Delhi. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami says the elections are for Tamil Nadu and you are targeting Delhi to deflect from the government’s failures. How do you respond?
If there is no interference of Delhi in Tamil Nadu’s election, why did Palaniswami run to Delhi even for the seat-sharing talks of their alliance. It is as clear as day that the BJP, which is not able to directly face the people of the state and earn their support, is trying to enter Tamil Nadu by piggybacking on the AIADMK. This election is only between Team Tamil Nadu and Team Delhi. The fight is between our team that protects Tamil Nadu’s welfare and their team that is waiting to destroy the state. And Tamil Nadu will certainly win this fight.
You have criticised Palaniswami for “mortgaging” the AIADMK to BJP. However, there is a perception that he has managed to contain the BJP to a minimum number of seats in the alliance, and that the constituencies the BJP received are not the ones it preferred.
A party (BJP) that was competing to get more votes than NOTA is now contesting in 33 seats (27+6 contested by allies on Lotus symbol) as part of the NDA, which is unprecedented in Tamil Nadu’s political history. Is this containment? Only the Leader of the Opposition Palaniswami is trumpeting so far that he is the leader of the alliance and its CM candidate. Aren’t Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah consistently saying that it is an NDA government, without recognising what Palaniswami is saying? Did the “brave” Palaniswami directly condemn them? No.
That is why not just us, even the people, are calling him a slave of the BJP. Whatever the machinations of AIADMK and BJP be, none of that will matter in this election.
You have accused the union government of spending Tamil Nadu’s tax revenues towards other states. But a relatively developed state has a responsibility to support the development of weaker states as part of cooperative federalism…
There is no difference of opinion on sharing the struggles of our fraternal states or supporting them. But is it fair to starve developed states in order to do so? The best policy would be to encourage states that are performing well. We are questioning the punishing of developed states for their good governance as if it is a crime and rewarding those which remain under-developed due to poor governance as if it is a virtue.
We are raising our voice strongly for fiscal autonomy in opposition to the trend of allotting disproportionately more funds to the states they favour, while excessively exploiting Tamil Nadu.
Tamil Nadu can support others only if it is strong and self-sufficient, isn’t it? The union BJP government should study why Tamil Nadu has developed and try implementing our policies in BJP-ruled states instead of demanding funds from a developed Tamil Nadu for under-developed states. They should not impose their failed policies like NEET and the National Education Policy on us.
Fiscal rights are as important as our linguistic rights. It is to ensure true cooperative federalism that we are insisting that the states’ share (from the central pool) of revenues should be raised to 50%.
Tamil Nadu achieved a real GSDP growth of 11.19%, the highest in the country in 2024-25. If re-elected, how will you sustain such levels of growth, considering the global uncertainties and disruptions expected in job markets due to AI?
After 14 years, we achieved a double-digit economic growth of 11.19% that no one had anticipated. We have set the target of making Tamil Nadu a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. We will certainly achieve this. Similarly, we will upskill our youths to make them capable of tackling AI. It is not an obstacle, but a stepping stone for growth.
Just as you have been firm on the state’s autonomy, the BJP seems equally firm on its ideology. The result is that Tamil Nadu continues to not receive funds and universities remain without VCs. What is the way out?
We are fighting for our just rights. They are trying to make us bow our heads through repression. Tamil Nadu will never bow to any kind of repression. Our legal battles and our battles in the people’s arena to defeat the fascist forces will continue. Tamil Nadu will win.
You have said that the DMK’s election manifesto is both the hero and the heroine. The centrepiece of the manifesto appears to be the Illatharasi Scheme. Critics say it prioritises competitive populism over the structural empowerment approach of schemes like Vidiyal Payanam and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai.
There will always be a group that disparages people’s welfare schemes. The union BJP government is writing off bad debts worth lakhs of crores owed by corporates, doling out benefits to a select group of capitalists — none of that is visible to their eyes. Only welfare schemes given to ordinary people will irritate them.
The Illatharasi Scheme, which provides a coupon worth `8,000, is a revolutionary scheme aimed at reducing the workload borne by women in household chores. It reduces women’s physical strain and saves their time.
The DMK’s election manifesto has always been designed with the aim of advancing people’s lives to the next level. In this election, our manifesto is the ‘Super Star’. The opposition, unable to face this ‘Super Star’, are now blabbering in fear of defeat.
This scheme will travel the whole of India. Our ‘Super Star’ is set to become a Pan-India star.
The attack from the opposition seems to be mainly on three fronts — law and order, corruption, and dynastic politics…
Law and order under our government is far better than that under the previous AIADMK regime. Tamil Nadu is a frontrunner both in preventing crime and in securing swift convictions for criminals. All allegations about law and order are nothing but hollow slander.
Those who spread falsehoods will be taught a fitting lesson by the people.
With your persistent criticism of the BJP, taking the lead in championing states’ rights, and branding your governance as the ‘Dravidian model’, can we say that you have finally emerged from the towering shadow of your late father and you are taking the legacy of the Dravidian movement forward, but with a distinct “Stalin flavour”?
This Stalin is not an individual entity. I am a continuity of Dravidian leaders like Thanthai Periyar (Periyar EV Ramasamy), Perarignar Anna, and Muthamizharignar Kalaignar. The government under my leadership functions as per the direction shown by Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna, and the path laid Muthamizharignar Kalaignar.
From the Justice Party to the Dravidian model of governance today, we have stood with unwavering commitment to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights, self-respect, the Tamil language, and our culture, while enabling inclusive growth for all.
You may call it the ‘Stalin flavour’. In my words, it is the ‘Dravidian flavour’.
You will be making history if you get DMK re-elected for a consecutive term for the first time since 1971. This government has many welfare measures, an impressive economic growth, and other factors to its credit. However, there is a perception that DMK is more prone to anti-incumbency than AIADMK. What gives you the confidence that you will once again take the oath as Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin after the results on May 4?
The Dravidian Model 2.0 government will be formed — 100%. I say this not out of arrogance, but based on the overwhelming support among the people. We have ensured social harmony and peace in Tamil Nadu. We have prioritised education and employment opportunities. We have been implementing schemes that pave the way for women’s empowerment. There is only “pro-incumbency” among the people and not “anti-incumbency” because of these. Tamil Nadu’s growth and welfare schemes for the people will continue without interruption.
When your father, or leader as you addressed him, was there, you perhaps had the comfort of reaching out to him for guidance. How do you handle his absence and are there instances when you miss him?
Thalaivar Kalaignar taught me for over 60 years, and I have learnt so much from him — that learning is guiding me even now. I miss him every day. A lot of people appreciate me and our government for the schemes we introduced and the work we have done in the past five years. I only wish he were here to see all of our achievements.