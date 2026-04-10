‘Tamil Nadu won’t bow down’: CM Stalin

In a chat with TNIE, CM M K Stalin said DMK’s welfare schemes, strong coalition and ideology will secure a mandate for Dravidian Model 2.0.

Excerpts

You were touring many districts even before elections were announced. Now, as part of the election campaign, you have already covered many. How is the public mood?

“The Dravidian Model 2.0 government must be formed” — this is the overwhelming sentiment of the people across Tamil Nadu. There is a firm belief among them that only the Dravidian model, which has implemented countless welfare schemes and elevated Tamil Nadu as a ‘Super Star’ state, can continue to steer the state on the path of progress.

As Perarignar Anna (DMK founder and late CM C N Annadurai) said, we are always with the people, toiling for them. That is why the people have immense trust and affection for us. This trust only grows with each passing day, it has not diminished. What I find truly remarkable is that the crowd begins to respond by listing the schemes of the Dravidian model even before I have the chance to name them. This is a clear indication of a pro-incumbency wave in favour of the DMK government.

Among all the welfare measures your government introduced, is there a favourite in terms of the number of people benefitted or the qualitative difference it has brought in?

While Vidiyal Payanam, Pudumai Penn, Naan Mudhalvan, and Anbukarangal are all schemes I am fond of, there are two schemes that are closest to my heart.

The first is the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. We introduced the scheme to recognise the women, who toil endlessly for their families and for the progress of Tamil Nadu, without any expectations and without any recognition for their labour. It has enabled the next phase of women’s empowerment.