Centre creating financial stress on Tamil Nadu by cutting tax share, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday hit out at the BJP government for not releasing funds to even central government schemes thereby creating a stress on the state's finances.

The Union government every year keeps reducing the share of Tamil Nadu in the taxes, "deliberately and artificially" creating a financial crisis, he said at an event organised by the Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers' Organisations and Government Employees' Organisations (JACTO-GEO).

"Due to the changes introduced in the Goods and Service Tax (GST), the state's tax revenue continues to decline. In such a situation, we must still implement welfare schemes across all departments. Low income, high expenditure. This is our current situation." he said.

Recalling late Chief Minister C N Annadurai's comments, Stalin said, "there is a box, there is a lock (for the box). There is a key. But the box is empty (without funds)."

"They (BJP government) are deliberately and artificially creating this financial stress. We are successfully managing them not just politically, but administratively and continuing to fulfill the demands of the government employees." he said.

Former Chief Minister and late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi always ensured the welfare of government employees and teachers, Stalin said.

It is the government employees who fulfill the great responsibility of successfully taking the welfare schemes directly to the people.