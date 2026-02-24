I know my stature, says TN CM Stalin on taking up national role

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin signalled that he is unlikely to seek a national role, saying he was conscious of his “stature” in politics and would remain within it.

Responding to a question at an media event on whether he would consider heading the INDIA bloc if an opportunity arose, Stalin invoked his father, former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

“As Kalaignar (his father and late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi) says ‘En uyaram Enakku theriyum’ (I know my stature). I will be within it,” he said.

In 1997, Karunanidhi had declined an offer to become Prime Minister, stating: “I know my height,” signalling his decision to focus on state politics.

At the same event on February 23, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had suggested that Stalin could lead opposition parties at the national level.

Stepping up his attack on the BJP, Stalin said, “While the BJP attempts to destabilise elected governments, our Dravidian model has delivered inclusive growth and record progress in Tamil Nadu.”

Looking ahead to the 2026 Assembly election, he said the contest would be a direct fight between a state that upholds social justice, state autonomy, secularism and democratic values, and the NDA, which he accused of “thriving on intimidation, coercing defections through raids, and the misuse of institutions.”

“Tamil Nadu has defeated such forces before, and it will do so again,” Stalin added.

(With inputs from PTI)