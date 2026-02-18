'Mamata, Stalin or someone else': Saamana editorial urges leadership change in INDIA alliance

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday said the question of leadership change in the Opposition INDIA bloc has resurfaced and can't be ignored, asserting that it has to be seen who will helm the alliance, in an apparent dig at the Congress.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party referred to voices from disgruntled Congress members and those associated with the UPA dispensation, who suggested that the INDIA bloc leadership should be given to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee or Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

"The decision has to be taken on Mamata, Stalin or someone else," an editorial in the Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said.

Instead of waking up when elections are announced and talking about the Opposition alliance, it is necessary to hold discussions among its partners and take decisions consciously, it opined.

The Congress has been helming the INDIA bloc, a coalition of Opposition parties formed before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to counter the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

"The issue of change in the leadership of the INDIA bloc has again come to the fore. What happened to the India bloc after the Lok Sabha polls? This question is before many. But has this question come to Congress's mind?" the editorial in 'Saamana' asked.

In West Bengal, the Congress is fighting against the Trinamool Congress (led by Banerjee).

In Kerala, the Congress is against the Left.