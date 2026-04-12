‘Rising Sun’ will win star battle: Udhayanidhi in Vijay’s seat

TIRUCHY: Calling rivals in Tiruchy East the BJP’s “B team,” Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday mounted an indirect attack on TVK leader Vijay while campaigning for DMK candidate Inigo S Irudayaraj. “No matter how many stars come, the Rising Sun will win,” Udhayanidhi said.

Addressing a gathering, he urged voters to “prove that Tiruchy East is a thinking constituency and not a foolish one”. He alleged that “Delhi-backed forces” were trying to make inroads into Tamil Nadu. Without naming Vijay or his party, Udhayanidhi said the challenger in the constituency functioned as the BJP’s “B team”, while reiterating that AIADMK remained the saffron party’s “A team”.

Udhayanidhi said the seat had turned into a “star constituency”, but credited Irudayaraj for it. Drawing a contrast in campaign styles, he said the DMK candidate had been continuously meeting people, “unlike some who take break after break and get tired just by resting.”

He added that DMK cadre remained on the ground even during the Covid-19 pandemic, while others stayed “confined to their homes.” Udhayanidhi said Irudayaraj is an accessible leader and will reach out to voters at their doorstep and remain rooted in the constituency. “He is not someone who keeps one leg here and the other elsewhere. He stands firmly here,” Udhayanidhi said.