Stalin canvassing with DK Shivakumar who wants dam at Mekedatu: EPS

THANJAVUR: Chief Minister MK Stalin is campaigning with Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, who says a dam will be built at Mekedatu at any cost, potentially turning the delta region into a desert, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said at a campaign on Saturday.

Showing a picture of Stalin’s recent campaign in Maraimalai Nagar along with Shivakumar, Palaniswami said campaigning with the proponent of a new dam across River Cauvery is like “betraying delta farmers”.

Talking about the relationship with the BJP, Palaniswami said, “Stalin has been claiming that the central government has been discriminating against TN, and does not have cordial relations with the BJP. How will Tamil Nadu get schemes or funds if you adopt such an attitude?”

The DMK, Palaniswami said, could not get funds even when the party was in power at the centre.

“The BJP and the DMK are ideologically different. Parties can be at loggerheads till elections are over. After that, is it not the duty of the ruling party to do good for people,” Palaniswami asked. During the five-year rule of the DMK, people were deprived of several benefits due to hostile relationship with the centre, Palaniswami alleged.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran campaigned along with Palaniswami in Thanjavur. Later, Palaniswami campaigned in Tiruvarur.