‘Will legalise toddy’: Seeman meets kin of man shot in leg

TENKASI: Consoling the family of P Manikandan, a farmer who was shot in the legs by the police earlier this week at a palmyrah grove in Alangulam, NTK chief co-ordinator Seeman on Saturday said toddy-tapping will be made legal if the party is voted to power in the Assembly election.

Addressing the gathering on the sidelines of his campaign for party candidate R Paulraj, Seeman said, “While the [family members] of the victims of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy and the crowd surge at the Karur TVK meet were provided Rs 10 lakh Manikandan has not been given any relief. If the NTK is voted to power, toddy-tapping will be made legal. I had climbed a palmyrah tree in Thoothukudi in support.”

Mentioning police atrocities continuing despite public outrage, Seeman added, “SI Esakkiraja, who was suspended for shooting Manikandan, should have been terminated.”

Campaigning for M Abubacker Siddheeq in Kadayanallur, Seeman, pointing to recent claims made by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleged secret ties between the DMK and the BJP.

Campaigning for party candidates Esai Mathivanan (Vasudevanallur) and M Kavitha (Sankarankovil), Seeman said that TVK president Vijay, toeing the line of the Dravidian parties, announced freebies in his party manifesto.