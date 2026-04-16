Palaniswami accuses Stalin of ‘misinformation’ on delimitation, targets DMK governance

Responding to criticism from former Union finance minister P. Chidambaram, Palaniswami said, “He criticised my statements. What has he done for Tamil Nadu despite being a Union minister for years?” He also accused DMK MPs of failing to effectively raise the State’s concerns in Parliament, recalling that “AIADMK MPs once stalled Parliament for 22 days over Cauvery water rights.”

On NEET, he reiterated that the examination was introduced during the Congress-DMK regime. “Now they oppose it. This is a double standard,” he said.

Sharpening his attack on the DMK government, Palaniswami alleged that the cost of essential commodities, electricity tariffs and taxes had risen steeply under its rule, while law and order had deteriorated. “There has been a rise in crime and drug-related issues, infrastructure and development projects have stalled, and both government employees and the public have been misled,” he said.

Accusing the Chief Minister of attempting to shift the narrative by framing the election as “Delhi versus Tamil Nadu,” he asked, “Why bring Delhi into a State election?” He added that when the NDA alliance was formed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly stated that the AIADMK would lead the alliance and that he would be projected as the chief ministerial candidate. “So why speak of any conflict with Delhi?” he asked.

Claiming that several major projects—including the Avinashi–Athikadavu scheme, drinking water initiatives, metro rail plans, airport expansion and industrial parks—were implemented during the AIADMK regime, he alleged that the DMK had since stalled them.

Palaniswami also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Coimbatore on April 18. “Listen to him. A strong India and a prosperous Tamil Nadu will be created,” he said.

He added that if the AIADMK returned to power, Amma mini clinics and canteens would be revived under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. “Law and order will be strengthened, infrastructure improved, and job opportunities created,” he said.

The AIADMK leader further alleged that police had filed false cases against party members under pressure. “When we return to power, we will reopen these cases and take strict action against the officials involved,” he said.