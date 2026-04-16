TVK manifesto promises Rs 2,500 aid for women, gold ring for newborns

Chennai: With just a week to go for the polls, actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Thursday released the party’s manifesto, promising Rs 2,500 financial assistance for women heads of households and a gold ring for newborns as part of a set of key guarantees.

In the 10 key guarantees, he promised Rs 2,500 for women heads of households, six free cooking gas cylinders a year, one sovereign gold ring for newborns, and Rs 15,000 education assistance for mothers of schoolgoing children, among others.

Addressing the gathering, Vijay appealed to the people to draw the party’s whistle symbol as a kolam in front of their houses. Apart from the poll manifesto, he said that, as an MLA of his constituency, he would visit it once a month and would be accessible to the people.

For youth empowerment, TVK has promised a monthly assistance of up to Rs 4,000 for unemployed graduates, a stipend-plus-internship scheme covering five lakh youth, Rs 5 lakh as new start-up loans, Rs 25 lakh in business launch loans, and a fixed timetable for all government recruitment examinations.

For education, he promised world-class education through 100 residential Kamarajar special schools, collateral-free higher education loans up to Rs 20 lakh, and modernised government schools along with AI-powered free competitive exam coaching centres.