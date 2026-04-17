AIADMK general secretary Palaniswami promises drug-free Tamil Nadu if voted to power

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday promised a drug-free Tamil Nadu if his party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

During a poll campaign at Sangagiri in Salem, the party general secretary said, "Students are addicted to drug abuse and time has come to put an end to it.

Once the AIADMK assumes power, the sale of ganja will be completely eradicated. We will transform Tamil Nadu into a drug-free state".

Repeating his claim that law and order have deteriorated significantly in Tamil Nadu, he alleged that there is no safety for women and the general public as a whole.

"The situation has become so dire that even a two-year-old child is not spared, they are subjected to sexual violence and murder," he said, adding, "If women in Tamil Nadu are to be safe, the AIADMK government must be restored to power".

He further said even the police force, whose duty it is to protect the people, are not safe under the current administration.

"In the last six months alone, six police personnel have been murdered," he said.

Palaniswami alleged that not a single day passes without incidents of murder, robbery, and sexual violence being perpetrated by drug addicts.