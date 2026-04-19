PM Modi’s attempt to use women’s quota as political weapon has boomeranged: TN CM Stalin

HOSUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to use the women’s quota as a political weapon against Opposition parties during ongoing polls has “boomeranged” on him.
Addressing an election rally here, CM Stalin flayed Modi for targeting the Opposition during his televised address to the nation on April 18 on the women’s reservation issue.
Hence, it would be apt to describe that address as “BJP leader Modi’s political speech rather than saying that it was the prime minister’s address,” CM Stalin alleged.
Despite the tricolour forming the backdrop to the address and with the Model Code of Conduct in force due to the polls, Modi chose to use the platform to attack Opposition parties, he said.
CM Stalin, also the DMK president said, “What must have been spoken in an election rally has been spoken by the prime minister in an official government address, and this is a blatant violation of rules.”
He further said Modi had been speaking in such a manner as he was tense following what he described as the government’s first defeat in Parliament on the constitutional amendment Bill.
“PM Modi thought that the DMK would not focus its attention on the delimitation matter if the Bill was brought in Parliament amidst polls. The outcome was, however, just the opposite. The people of the southern states are on the boil, and a huge defeat has been confirmed for his (NDA) alliance,” CM Stalin said.
He alleged that, in an attempt at “damage control”, Modi was trying to “unfairly target” the Opposition by claiming that they had scuttled the women’s reservation.
“Even this has not worked. The weapon that he tried to aim at us (Opposition parties including the DMK) during polls has boomeranged on him,” CM Stalin claimed.
Furthermore, CM Stalin said, “PM Modi, it is too late. The National Democratic Alliance’s chapter was closed on April 17 (when the Bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha). We have made the NDA bite the dust in Parliament, where it has a majority. When that is the fact, imagine what will happen in Tamil Nadu to the BJP, where it does not have even a toehold.”
(With inputs from PTI)