PM Modi’s attempt to use women’s quota as political weapon has boomeranged: TN CM Stalin

HOSUR: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to use the women’s quota as a political weapon against Opposition parties during ongoing polls has “boomeranged” on him.

Addressing an election rally here, CM Stalin flayed Modi for targeting the Opposition during his televised address to the nation on April 18 on the women’s reservation issue.

Hence, it would be apt to describe that address as “BJP leader Modi’s political speech rather than saying that it was the prime minister’s address,” CM Stalin alleged.

Despite the tricolour forming the backdrop to the address and with the Model Code of Conduct in force due to the polls, Modi chose to use the platform to attack Opposition parties, he said.

CM Stalin, also the DMK president said, “What must have been spoken in an election rally has been spoken by the prime minister in an official government address, and this is a blatant violation of rules.”