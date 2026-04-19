Stalin 'shattered women's dreams,' alleges AIADMK after Constitution amendment bill defeat in LS

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday accused the MK Stalin-led DMK government in Tamil Nadu of obstructing the rights of women, days after opposition parties defeated the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha.

Addressing a poll rally in Tiruchengode constituency, Palaniswami claimed the bill was about granting reservation to women in Parliament.

"What exactly did the central government propose? It was a bill granting 33 per cent reservation for women, yet, the DMK defeated this bill. It was the Congress and the DMK that obstructed the rights of the women they were poised to receive," he charged.

He alleged that parties aligned with the DMK lacked commitment to the cause of women's quota while stressing that the AIADMK genuinely desires reservation for women.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with us, and we gave our assent, following which he introduced the bill.

"However, the DMK, along with its alliance partners, voted against it and ensured its defeat. Will the women of this state ever forgive them?" he asked.

The BJP-led Centre suffered a major setback on Friday as the Constitution amendment bill proposed by it, seeking to revise the framework governing delimitation and implementation of women's reservation in Parliament, was defeated in the Lok Sabha.

While 298 members voted in support of the bill, 230 MPs voted against it. Out of 528 members who voted, the bill required 352 votes for a two-thirds majority.