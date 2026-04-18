Political leaders react to Women’s Reservation Bill defeat in Lok Sabha

A Constitution Amendment Bill proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, and an increase in the strength of the Lok Sabha was defeated in the Lower House on Friday.

The Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against. Out of the 528 members who participated in the voting, it fell short of the required 352 votes needed to secure a two-thirds majority.

Here's how political leaders reacted to the failure of the Bill.

'Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi; TN fought, TN won.' - MK Stalin

Chief Minister M K Stalin posted a portrait of him setting fire to the bill on social media. He said the south stood united and made its voice heard and democracy prevailed. "Tamil Nadu defeats Delhi; TN fought, TN won."

DMK leaders distributed sweets and burst firecrackers to celebrate the defeat of the bill in Parliament.

Stalin said: "On April 23 (when TN will vote for the Assembly election), we will defeat Delhi's arrogance, together with slaves who support that arrogance." Furthermore, the chief minister said that delimitation was about representation, about who gets a voice in India's democracy.

"It must strengthen the union, not weaken its balance," he said in a statement.