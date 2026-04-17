‘Wrath of women’ looms as reservation Bill defeat sharpens political battle

NEW DELHI: The battle over the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday went far beyond the arithmetic of 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

It unfolded as a tightly calibrated political contest over narrative, constituency-building and the future architecture of representation, with the government invoking the “wrath of women” in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and beyond, and the Opposition warning that the measure masked a larger attempt to redraw India’s electoral map.

For the BJP-led government, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was not merely a legislative proposal but an electoral statement.

Hours before the vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed directly to MPs, urging them to rise above partisan divides.

“Please reflect upon your conscience, remembering the women in your own families,” he said, calling the Bill a historic opportunity.

“Let us ensure that the women of India, who are half of the nation’s population, receive their rightful due,” Modi added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah amplified the political framing, explicitly positioning women as a decisive electoral constituency that could shape outcomes across multiple election cycles.

Warning of sustained political consequences, Shah said Opposition parties would face the “wrath of women” not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but “at every level, in every election, and at every place”.

His remarks signalled an attempt to convert women’s reservation into a durable political theme anchored in the BJP’s governance narrative and Modi’s popularity among women voters.

Shah also directly named the Congress, DMK, TMC and other Opposition parties, linking their resistance to the Bill with upcoming electoral battles.

The subtext was clear - resistance to the legislation would be framed as opposition to women’s empowerment itself, with the BJP seeking to consolidate women as a cross-cutting political constituency across caste and region.

The government’s argument rested on two assertions — that women’s reservation is inseparable from delimitation for its early rollout, and that concerns about regional imbalance, particularly fears of southern states losing representation, are misplaced.