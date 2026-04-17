‘Wrath of women’ looms as reservation Bill defeat sharpens political battle

NEW DELHI: The battle over the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday went far beyond the arithmetic of 298 votes in favour and 230 against.
It unfolded as a tightly calibrated political contest over narrative, constituency-building and the future architecture of representation, with the government invoking the “wrath of women” in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and beyond, and the Opposition warning that the measure masked a larger attempt to redraw India’s electoral map.
For the BJP-led government, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 was not merely a legislative proposal but an electoral statement.
Hours before the vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed directly to MPs, urging them to rise above partisan divides.
“Please reflect upon your conscience, remembering the women in your own families,” he said, calling the Bill a historic opportunity.
“Let us ensure that the women of India, who are half of the nation’s population, receive their rightful due,” Modi added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah amplified the political framing, explicitly positioning women as a decisive electoral constituency that could shape outcomes across multiple election cycles.
Warning of sustained political consequences, Shah said Opposition parties would face the “wrath of women” not only in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, but “at every level, in every election, and at every place”.
His remarks signalled an attempt to convert women’s reservation into a durable political theme anchored in the BJP’s governance narrative and Modi’s popularity among women voters.
Shah also directly named the Congress, DMK, TMC and other Opposition parties, linking their resistance to the Bill with upcoming electoral battles.
The subtext was clear - resistance to the legislation would be framed as opposition to women’s empowerment itself, with the BJP seeking to consolidate women as a cross-cutting political constituency across caste and region.
The government’s argument rested on two assertions — that women’s reservation is inseparable from delimitation for its early rollout, and that concerns about regional imbalance, particularly fears of southern states losing representation, are misplaced.
Shah sought to neutralise that anxiety, insisting that representation would not decline and that “no state will face a loss of seats”, positioning delimitation as a much-needed structural correction rather than political redistribution.
The Opposition, however, rejected that premise entirely.
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi described the Bill as a structural redesign masked as reform.
“We have always said that the Bill was not aimed at uplifting women, but an attempt to change the electoral structure of the country,” he said.
At the same time, Gandhi offered conditional support for immediate implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, 2023 without linking it to delimitation.
The Opposition positioned itself not against women’s reservation, but against what it described as its “sequencing design”, arguing that delimitation and census-linked triggers introduced political uncertainty into social reform.
This distinction also became the Opposition’s rallying line despite internal differences within the INDIA bloc, helping the alliance present a united front.
Gandhi escalated the argument further by framing the Bill within a broader concern over federal balance and representation.
He warned that states, particularly in the South and smaller regions, were being told that political power would be recalibrated to accommodate a new national structure.
By the time the Bill failed to secure a two-thirds majority, it had already taken on a dual political life.
For the government, it became a forward-looking attempt to build a long-term electoral and governance narrative centred on women as a decisive constituency and on Modi’s appeal as its political anchor.
For the Opposition, it became a rare point of convergence — framed not as rejection of women’s reservation, but as resistance to the design of delimitation itself.