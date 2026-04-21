Andhra CM alleges law and order situation deteriorated in TN under DMK rule

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Tamil Nadu and that the infrastructure in the state is not upto the mark under the rule of the DMK-led government.

Addressing a press conference at Chennai on the last leg of the campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Naidu alleged, "Now, finally, I am telling you, Law and order is deteriorating in Tamil Nadu. The city's infrastructure, civic infrastructure, is not up to the mark. Same old roads, no improvement."

Naidu claimed that crime against women increased by 59 per cent, and 32 custodial deaths occurred in the state, and there were also issues with spurious liquor.

He further alleged that Chennai will have a submergence problem if it rains heavily.

Naidu asked Tamil Nadu people to be wise and not to miss the opportunity of voting for NDA candidates and electing a "double engine" government that travels with "bullet speed."

Political apprehension cannot be a reason for opposing a Bill introduced to facilitate the women's reservation, he further said, pointing at DMK and Congress.