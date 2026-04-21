Palaniswami accuses Stalin of trying of split AIADMK

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday accused MK Stalin-led DMk of hatching a plan to split his party.

Addressing a poll gathering in his native Salem district on the concluding day of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, Palaniswami alleged, "When I was chief minister (2016-21), how many issues I had faced. Stalin hatched a plan to break our party, but we shattered that plan into pieces."

Framing the election as a contest between a "single family" that survives by "exploiting" Tamil Nadu and the people of the state, Palaniswami claimed "people would put an end to this dynastic rule and hereditary politics."

Pointing out that Stalin's repeated assertion of the DMK-led alliance having all 39 MPs the state has, Palaniswami said the MPs did not put pressure on the Centre for executing several projects, including the AIADMK proposed defense equipment facility here, which would have generated jobs for more than 3,000 persons.

Recalling chief minister Stalin's claim that under the DMK regime, 1,179 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed and industrial investments totaling Rs 15 lakh crore were attracted creating 35 lakh jobs, Palaniswami said "If that was truly the case, then 35 lakh people should have secured jobs. This (claim) is a complete fabrication."