Stalin warns he’ll be 'danger' to those undermining Tamil Nadu’s growth

TN CM MK Stalin on Tuesday asserted that he would remain a “danger” to anyone attempting to betray Tamil Nadu or obstruct its development, while accusing the Union government of targeting progressive states through delimitation.
In a video message shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister recalled criticism from the 2021 Assembly elections that described him as “more dangerous than Kalaignar.”
Responding to the comparison, he said he could never match the stature of M. Karunanidhi, whom he regarded as both a leader and father figure.
“During the Assembly election in 2021, people said 'Stalin is more dangerous than Kalaignar'. I can never be compared with him. I addressed him as the leader more often than I called him father. One thing comes to my mind when they say so. I will always be a danger to those who want to deceive Tamil Nadu and want to hinder its growth,” he said.
Highlighting his government’s record, Stalin said public trust over the past five years enabled him to deliver welfare measures and defend the state’s interests.
He reiterated his commitment to “development with social justice” and pointed to Tamil Nadu’s economic growth, claiming it had reached 11.19 per cent, among the highest in the country.
He also slammed the Centre’s push for delimitation, calling it punitive towards states like Tamil Nadu that have performed well in industrial development and population control. “It was brought specifically to punish us, the best-performing state in industrial development, and for effectively controlling population growth,” he said.
Stalin also rejected allegations that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam was anti-Hindu, stating that Tamil Nadu has the highest number of temples in India despite being governed by Dravidian parties for decades.
Taking aim at the opposition, he alleged that the AIADMK had become subordinate to the Bharatiya Janata Party. He warned that “atrocities” would follow if the AIADMK-led NDA alliance came to power in the state.
Appealing to voters ahead of the Assembly election, Stalin urged continued support for the DMK and its allies. “As your father, elder brother, younger brother, and comrade, I appeal to you to vote for us on the Rising Sun symbol and the symbols of our Secular Progressive Alliance candidates, for good governance to continue,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)