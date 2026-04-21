Stalin warns he’ll be 'danger' to those undermining Tamil Nadu’s growth

TN CM MK Stalin on Tuesday asserted that he would remain a “danger” to anyone attempting to betray Tamil Nadu or obstruct its development, while accusing the Union government of targeting progressive states through delimitation.

In a video message shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister recalled criticism from the 2021 Assembly elections that described him as “more dangerous than Kalaignar.”

Responding to the comparison, he said he could never match the stature of M. Karunanidhi, whom he regarded as both a leader and father figure.

“During the Assembly election in 2021, people said 'Stalin is more dangerous than Kalaignar'. I can never be compared with him. I addressed him as the leader more often than I called him father. One thing comes to my mind when they say so. I will always be a danger to those who want to deceive Tamil Nadu and want to hinder its growth,” he said.